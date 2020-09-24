Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Deepika Padukone summoned by police in drug investigation

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone summoned by police in drug investigation

Photo: AFP

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has been summoned for questioning as part of an escalating drug investigation into the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Indian police said late Wednesday.

The investigation has already seen actress Rhea Chakraborty arrested for allegedly buying drugs for her former boyfriend Rajput, who was found dead in June in his Mumbai apartment — with police saying he took his own life. 

A star with many hit movies to his name, the 34-year-old’s suicide initially triggered a debate over mental health in the multi-billion-dollar industry.

But his family disputed reports that he suffered from depression and accused Chakraborty, 28, of stealing his money and harassing him. She has strongly denied the allegations.

Rajput’s death has sparked a media storm in India, where calls have mounted for a wider probe into Bollywood’s so-called “drugs mafia”, with television channels speculating that Chakraborty supposedly drove Rajput to suicide by purchasing cannabis for him. 

India’s top anti-crime agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, has been probing his death since last month. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was looking into his consumption of cannabis.

Earlier this week, TV channel TimesNow broadcast sections of a WhatsApp conversation about procuring hash, alleging that the two people chatting were Padukone and her manager.

K.P.S. Malhotra, deputy director of the NCB, told AFP the agency had summoned Padukone as well as actresses Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning.

The police have already detained others in connection with the case including Chakraborty’s brother and a member of Rajput’s house staff.

The investigation has grabbed headlines for months, and some celebrities including actresses Vidya Balan and Sonam Kapoor have accused TV channels of carrying out a “witch hunt” against Chakraborty.

Born in the eastern state of Bihar, Rajput quit his engineering studies to pursue a career in acting. 

He got his big break in 2013 with “Kai Po Che”, a film about cricket, love, and politics that won acclaim at the Berlin film festival.

He was also lauded for his portrayal of Indian cricket hero Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a hit 2016 biopic.

In an interview with AFP that year, Rajput spoke of the emotional rollercoaster he experienced while filming the movie, which portrayed the heartbreak suffered by Dhoni when his girlfriend died.

“After we did the preparation, in my head I was him and everything that was happening was actually affecting me,” he said.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Deepika Padukone Sushant Singh Rajput
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
deepika padukone, deepika padukone age, deepika padukone husband, deepika padukone Sushant Singh Rajput, deepika padukone Sushant Singh Rajput tweet, deepika padukone Sushant Singh Rajput death, Deepika Padukone drugs
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
‘Ertugrul’ famed actor Cavit Çetin enjoys horseback ride in Islamabad
‘Ertugrul’ famed actor Cavit Çetin enjoys horseback ride in Islamabad
Pakistani actor arrested in Kuwait over leaked video
Pakistani actor arrested in Kuwait over leaked video
Kubra Khan starts hallucinating because she misses her sister
Kubra Khan starts hallucinating because she misses her sister
Meet Hania Aamir and her new karaoke buddy
Meet Hania Aamir and her new karaoke buddy
Why do Twitter users want Nida Yasir banned?
Why do Twitter users want Nida Yasir banned?
Watch: Mahira Khan rides a 70cc bike
Watch: Mahira Khan rides a 70cc bike
Kareena Kapoor celebrates 40th birthday with family, cake and self-reflection
Kareena Kapoor celebrates 40th birthday with family, cake and self-reflection
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrate their daughter’s first birthday
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrate their daughter’s first birthday
Sindh High Court overturns PEMRA ban on drama serial Jalan
Sindh High Court overturns PEMRA ban on drama serial Jalan
Comedian Mirza Shahi critical after testing coronavirus positive
Comedian Mirza Shahi critical after testing coronavirus positive
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.