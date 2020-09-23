Comedian Mirza Shahi critical after testing coronavirus positive

Senior TV actor and comedian Mirza Shahi is reportedly in critical condition and has been moved onto a ventilator as he battles the novel coronavirus.

Confirming the news to SAMAA Digital, the actor’s nephew Muhammad Hassan Shahi said that Mirza Shahi has been hospitalised for the past two days.

“He was shifted onto a ventilator early Wednesday after he developed complications related to the coronavirus,”said Hassan. “His oxygen levels were dropping.”

He said the actor’s wife and daughter have also tested positive for the virus and they are currently in quarantine.

According to Shahi’s nephew, the actor and his wife have been bedridden the past year. He is also diabetic.

The news of Shahi being hospitalised was first circulated by actor Yasir Nawaz via an Instgaram post on Wednesday.

“Please pray for Mirza Shai sahab,” said Nawaz. “He is in critical condition and needs all your prayers.”

Nawaz had worked with him in a popular comedy-drama serial Nadaniyan.

Earlier in December 2018, Shahi dispelled rumours of his death, and told fans that he is, in fact, alive in a light-hearted video message.

“I am still here…in bed,” the senior actor said, joking about his fans “sending him to heaven” in a rush.

Shahi again posted another similar video saying he is alive and well as the news of his death on social media prompted him to post yet another clarification.

Shahi started his film career in 1965. Some of his popular works include films Chakori, Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah and Chhotey Sahab, and an Eid special play Eid Train. He was last seen in popular comedy-drama serial Nadaniyan.