Wednesday, September 16, 2020  | 27 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Cardi B files for divorce from rapper Offset

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Cardi B files for divorce from rapper Offset

Photo: AFP

After three tumultuous years of marriage, superstar rapper Cardi B filed for divorce Tuesday from her husband, rapper Offset, according to court records.

The couple, who married secretly in September 2017, had already been through a well-publicized rough patch that resulted in her announcing their break-up almost two years ago.

“We got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said in a December 2018 video on Instagram, where she has some 75.5 million followers.

“It’s just like, I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore.”

Related: Cardi B gets real with Joe Biden on police brutality

But by about a year later the pair had reconciled and Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, told Vogue at the time that the split was over her husband’s infidelity.

“We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way,” she said.

Cardi B is seeking custody of two-year-old daughter Kulture and child support from Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

A hearing is set for November 4, according to the Fulton County court in Georgia, which is Offset’s home state.

Despite the turmoil in her personal life, Cardi B has rocketed to success from her humble origins in New York’s Bronx.

Her 2017 hit “Bodak Yellow” brought her fame, and 2020 chart topper “WAP” brought her controversy.

The song is an unadulterated celebration of female desire brimming with graphic sexual metaphors that left American conservatives hot and bothered.

Cardi B
 
