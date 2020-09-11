Friday, September 11, 2020  | 22 Muharram, 1442
Entertainment

#CancelNetflix campaign heats up over Mignonnes for sexualising young girls

Posted: Sep 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
#CancelNetflix campaign heats up over Mignonnes for sexualising young girls

Photo: Netflix

Thousands of people launched a call to boycott Netflix on Thursday over the French film “Mignonnes,” angry that its young stars were portrayed in a sexualized way.

The film, known as “Cuties” in English, is directed by French-Senegalese director Maimouna Doucoure, and started streaming September 9. More than 200,000 tweets with the hashtag “#CancelNetflix” became the top trending topic one day later.

A first wave of criticism, in August, led Netflix to withdraw “inappropriate” artwork used to promote the film, which was released in theaters that month in France.

Netflix also said it apologized for having used “inappropriate” images.

But on Thursday, broader opposition to some of the imagery came from around the political spectrum in the United States.

DeAnna Lorraine, a former Republican candidate for Congress from California, tweeted that “Child pornography is illegal in America.”

“As the mother of an 8-year old girl, I STRONGLY support #CancelNetflix,” added Beatrice Cardenas, another California Republican.

Related: Hamza Abbasi to cancel Netflix subscription over film ‘sexualising minors’

The film, which received a director’s award at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, tells the story of Amy, an 11-year-old Parisian, who must juggle the strict rules of her Senegalese family and social media’s emphasis on appearance.

She joins a dance group formed by three other girls from her neighborhood, whose choreographies are sometimes suggestive.

“The hypersexualization of girls (and boys) is disgusting,” tweeted Omar Navarro, another Republican politician. “It is morally and ethically reprehensible. Pedophiles, child rapists and perverts would have a great time with #Cuties.”

Contacted by AFP, Netflix did not immediately comment.

Among the voices praising the movie were American actress Tessa Thompson (“Creed”, “Avengers: Endgame”), who found it “beautiful.”

“It gutted me at @sundancefest,” she went on.

“It introduces a fresh voice at the helm. She’s a French Senegalese Black woman mining her experiences.

“The film comments on the hyper-sexualization of preadolescent girls. Disappointed to see the current discourse. Disappointed to see how it was positioned in terms of marketing.

“I understand the response of everybody. But it doesn’t speak to the film I saw.”

RELATED STORIES

