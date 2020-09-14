Bushra Ansari wants Maulana Tariq Jamil to protest against rape

After the Lahore motorway rape case, actor and writer Bushra Ansari doesn’t want rapists to be hanged, she has, instead, demanded exemplary punishment for them.

Taking to her Instagram she also urged religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil to speak and protest over these issues.

Please Maulana Tariq Jamil, you should also protest or stage a sit-in on these matters, she remarked. Your presence is much needed here. Speak up, please, she added.

Ansari remarked that rapists should be made to suffer. “Thinking what to ask n what to think..just want the rapist to be alive..not to be hanged..they should live the rest of their lives, with the pain and helplessness with broken legs broken arms and without the organs which destroy women and their souls…” said Ansari.

She remarked that rapists should be kept alive to experience the hatred and pain of dying everyday like the rape and acid attack survivors.

“I strongly demand to cut and throw their sickness tools …and make them impotent..n break their legs n hands so that they just become a symbol for all others who are going to do this today tomorrow or day after,” said the Zebaish actor.

She added that hanging the rapist is the easiest punishment instead they should be Qisas (equal retaliation). Qisas is an Islamic term meaning eye for an eye or retributive justice. It is a category of crimes in Islamic jurisprudence, where Shariah allows equal retaliation as the punishment.

Lahore Motorway rape case

A woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the motorway. She was driving to Gujranwala when she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura. The woman was sitting in her vehicle when two men walked towards her car, broke her window, and made her park on the roadside. They then took her and the children to a nearby forest and raped her.

The case was made worse after Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh criticised the woman’s decision to take the motorway route while appearing on Dunya News soon after the case was reported.

“The story is that this woman, if it is in your knowledge, left Defence at 12:30am for Gujranwala,” said CCPO Sheikh while talking to the news channel. “First, I am surprised that she, a mother of three children, was the only driver.” She left Defence and should’ve taken GT Road, where there are shops and people nearby. “If you are taking the other way, then at least make sure your vehicle has fuel,” he said.