Bilal Saeed, Saba Qamar granted bail in mosque filming case

Singer Bilal Saeed and actor Saba Qamar have been granted bail in the Wazir Khan Mosque filming case.

A Lahore sessions court confirmed their pre-arrest bail on Thursday before ruling that a trial will now determine whether they will be punished.

A case was filed against them on August 13 at the Akbari Gate police station on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor. The FIR was registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The controversy arose after a behind the scenes video was posted of Qamar twirling during the shoot for Saeed’s Qabool music video.

The pair were granted bail till August 25 and then an extension that day. They had earlier been excused from appearing in court.

Both appeared before the judge on Thursday. Their lawyers have submitted the required documents and information and the police have also submitted an investigation report.

The verdict in the case itself has been reserved and the judge said a trial will now determine their culpability.

The man who registered the case accused the celebrities of “hurting the sentiments of Muslims” by shooting a music video at a mosque. A sessions court had ordered the registration of the case.

On August 9, Saeed issued an apology over the controversial mosque shoot for his latest music video Qabool.

His apology was for every Muslim whose sentiments were hurt by watching them shoot the song video at a mosque. He announced that he is removing the whole sequence shot in at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore.

Saeed also uploaded a lengthy apology on his Instagram account, saying both he and Qamar “realise what has happened over the past few days has hurt sentiments deeply”.

In the video, the Baari singer explained that he also belongs to a Muslim family and could never do anything that is against Islam.

A short clip of Qamar whirling with Saeed at the historic mosque went viral on social media. The video drew strong reactions from religious circles.

Qamar also responded to the criticism in a series of tweets, saying the clip was a “prologue to the music video featuring a Nikkah scene”.

“It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track,” she said on Twitter.