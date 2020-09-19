Believe Women: Anoushey Ashraf highlights sexual abuse in society

In a world where women’s voices are almost muted, VJ/host and actor, Anoushey Ashraf is using Instagram as a platform to share accounts of sexual abuse and harassment faced by women.

“‘Believe Women’ is a little initiative I’m going to run for awareness through my platform,” she wrote.

“It’s my small attempt to bring to light real stories of harassment/rape/assault women have faced at the hands of some sick-minded individuals so some of us can understand how deep-rooted this sickness is and how it affects women.”

The actor shared over a dozen stories of sexual abuse and trauma in public spaces and at home. All the identities of women who shared their stories were kept hidden.

She urged people to read them “carefully” and refrain from hating. “Any negative comments will be blocked too,” she wrote.

Ashraf was deeply inspired by the courage and resilience shown by women.

“It’s been hard reading these even though I promise you my inbox is flooded with even more horror stories but once again I thank each of you women. You’re my hero. You’re not alone. You will never be embarrassed. In fact, you’re the bravest for having survived such sickness and coming out stronger.”

She stressed the need to believe all these women and lend support to their voices. “I’m so proud of each of you for sharing your stories. Together we’re stronger and there’s some consolation in knowing that we’re not alone. You’re our true life heroes!” she added.