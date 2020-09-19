Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
Believe Women: Anoushey Ashraf highlights sexual abuse in society

In a world where women’s voices are almost muted, VJ/host and actor, Anoushey Ashraf is using Instagram as a platform to share accounts of sexual abuse and harassment faced by women.

“‘Believe Women’ is a little initiative I’m going to run for awareness through my platform,” she wrote. 

“It’s my small attempt to bring to light real stories of harassment/rape/assault women have faced at the hands of some sick-minded individuals so some of us can understand how deep-rooted this sickness is and how it affects women.”

TRIGGER WARNING: (some of the words, honesty and stories may not be well received by people, please refrain from commenting and scroll forward if that’s the case) “Believe Women” is a little initiative i’m going to run for awareness through my platform. It’s my small attempt to bring to light REAL stories of harassment/rape/assault women have faced at the hands of some sick minded individuals so some of us can understand how deep rooted this sickness is and how it effects women. 4-5 days of true stories by real women. I’m so proud of EACH of you for sharing your stories. Together we’re stronger and there’s some consolation in knowing we’re not alone. You’re our true life heroes! ❤️❤️ Hiding identities because you know why. Any negative comments will be blocked too. Please refrain from hate! Just listen and read carefully. Mindfully. With God as my witness, I share only stories that have been shared in my inbox by real women. Not 1 of them is a made up story. And these stories just don’t come from Pakistan, it’s an issue around the WORLD. So please don’t think I’m doing a disservice to anyone. I’m just trying to get you guys thinking about where we went wrong. Featuring on day #1: Such incidences trigger severe anxiety and trauma for most victims. It’s a scary feeling. My advice would be to speak up in public spaces and tell people around you that an individual is making you uncomfortable, but when you’re 14, it’s difficult to even comprehend what’s truly going on. Educate your girls!! Swipe right ➡️➡️➡️ for the whole story! #metoo #harrasment #rapeawareness FLOODED BY STORIES SO WILL POST ANOTHER SERIES IN A BIT

The actor shared over a dozen stories of sexual abuse and trauma in public spaces and at home.  All the identities of women who shared their stories were kept hidden.

Related: The Anoushey Ashraf-Yasir Hussain feud just doesn’t seem to end

She urged people to read them “carefully” and refrain from hating. “Any negative comments will be blocked too,” she wrote.  

Ashraf was deeply inspired by the courage and resilience shown by women.

“It’s been hard reading these even though I promise you my inbox is flooded with even more horror stories but once again I thank each of you women. You’re my hero. You’re not alone. You will never be embarrassed. In fact, you’re the bravest for having survived such sickness and coming out stronger.”

She stressed the need to believe all these women and lend support to their voices. “I’m so proud of each of you for sharing your stories. Together we’re stronger and there’s some consolation in knowing that we’re not alone. You’re our true life heroes!” she added.

