Actor and TV show host Ayesha Omar has accepted a peculiar title for herself: churail.

“Proud to be a churail!” Omar replied to a comment on her Instagram post on Thursday.

The photo she posted was of Omar and her friends who had gathered in Karachi to celebrate another friend’s birthday. Actor Sunita Marshal and Tooba Siddiqui were also there.

In another post on Omar’s profile, the girls could be seen dancing and lip-syncing to famous Bollywood song Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega.