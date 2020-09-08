Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Atiqa Odho shares picture with Shah Rukh from Devdas set

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Atiqa Odho shares picture with Shah Rukh from Devdas set

Photo: Instagram

Pakistani actor Atiqa Odho recalls her first meeting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai and that too on the set of Devdas.

Taking to her Instagram, Odho shared that she found Shah Rukh Khan to be very humble and friendly.

Related: Atiqa Odho acquitted in alcohol possession case

Earlier she took to her social media when she came across a grand throwback photograph with Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor.

“Sorting out my albums during this lockdown, I came across this picture of myself, Shashijee, my sister, and his daughter in Mumbai so many years ago. He was a great man and artist. Always humble and affectionate. I was a huge fan!” said Odho.

In April, Odho shared a throwback picture with Indian ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh as she reminisced about the friendship she had with the singer and his wife Chitra.

She posted the picture that was taken in Mumbai in 1991. She shared that Jagjit and his wife Chitra had visited her house in Karachi in 1979.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Atiqa Odho Shah Rukh Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
atiqa odho, atiqa odho family, atiqa odho song, atiqa odho daughter, atiqa odho first marriage, atiqa odho Shah Rukh Khan, Shah rukh khan age, Shah rukh khan daughter, Shah rukh khan wife, Shah rukh khan religion
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Don't you tell 'Halima baji' what clothes to wear
Don’t you tell ‘Halima baji’ what clothes to wear
Atiqa Odho shares picture with Shah Rukh from Devdas set
Atiqa Odho shares picture with Shah Rukh from Devdas set
PEMRA bans repeat telecast of dramas Ishqiya, Pyar Ke Sadqay
PEMRA bans repeat telecast of dramas Ishqiya, Pyar Ke Sadqay
Anoushey Ashraf, Yasir Hussain can't decide who to call 'kachra'
Anoushey Ashraf, Yasir Hussain can’t decide who to call ‘kachra’
Sarah Razi Khan, husband blessed with a baby girl
Sarah Razi Khan, husband blessed with a baby girl
Saheefa Jabbar gets wedding photos taken 2.5 years after wedding
Saheefa Jabbar gets wedding photos taken 2.5 years after wedding
Ertugrul star Engin Altan may be coming to Islamabad soon
Ertugrul star Engin Altan may be coming to Islamabad soon
Hamza Abbasi to cancel Netflix subscription over film 'sexualising minors'
Hamza Abbasi to cancel Netflix subscription over film ‘sexualising minors’
Momal Sheikh introduces daughter Alyeha to the world
Momal Sheikh introduces daughter Alyeha to the world
'Serious Men' fulfils Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dream of 20 years
‘Serious Men’ fulfils Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dream of 20 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.