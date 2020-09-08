Atiqa Odho shares picture with Shah Rukh from Devdas set

Pakistani actor Atiqa Odho recalls her first meeting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai and that too on the set of Devdas.

Taking to her Instagram, Odho shared that she found Shah Rukh Khan to be very humble and friendly.

Related: Atiqa Odho acquitted in alcohol possession case

Earlier she took to her social media when she came across a grand throwback photograph with Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor.

“Sorting out my albums during this lockdown, I came across this picture of myself, Shashijee, my sister, and his daughter in Mumbai so many years ago. He was a great man and artist. Always humble and affectionate. I was a huge fan!” said Odho.

In April, Odho shared a throwback picture with Indian ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh as she reminisced about the friendship she had with the singer and his wife Chitra.

She posted the picture that was taken in Mumbai in 1991. She shared that Jagjit and his wife Chitra had visited her house in Karachi in 1979.