Atiqa Odho wants people to stop judging Naumaan Ijaz

Actor Atiqa Odho came to Naumaan Ijaz’s rescue after he got Twitter fired up by proudly admitting to having extramarital affairs and successfully hiding them from his wife.

He made the insensitive comments about infidelity in a year-old interview with actor Iffat Omar. The clip recently went viral on social media.

While Twitter was calling him out for his remarks, Odho said that she had a good laugh over his ‘infidelity joke.’

“My dear friend Naumaan Ijaz, you really know how to get people’s attention! Trust you to joke about infidelity and people start to take it all so seriously,” said Odho taking to her social media.

“Great way to get their attention. Hats off to my buddy Rabia for also laughing it off knowing her husband loves to poke people’s imagination.”

She added that Ijaz is “naughty and entertaining” and there is never ever a dull moment on and off-screen with him.

“Anyway, just keep smiling and exposing others petty mindedness. Shame that they can so quickly judge you on a light-hearted moment on camera and disregard your years of service in the entertainment industry,” she said.

She said Ijaz should only look ahead and continue on his path of success.

Odho said that it was unfair of people to jump to conclusions and judge him.

“People should look up the complete interview link and watch it to understand this clip otherwise everyone is being very unfair by jumping to conclusions and judging him,” Odho said.

Earlier, Odho took to social media to support her Pyar ke Sadqay co-star Omair Rana after controversial remarks during an interview went viral. Odho’s statement had created a stir on social media with people calling out Rana for making her feel uncomfortable.

Odho said that she wanted to clarify her stance on what she said in a recent interview regarding her co-star. She said it was tragic for her to see how people were trying to tarnish Rana and his wife’s reputations without any proof.

“I was talking about how it was awkward doing romantic scenes with him for the first time as we had never worked together before,” said Odho.

“Omair was very professional and an excellent artist to work with. He is my friend and I have great regard for him and his family so please stop trying to build controversy where it doesn’t exist.”