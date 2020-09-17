Thursday, September 17, 2020  | 28 Muharram, 1442
Entertainment

Asim Azhar’s song Tasveer will give you the feels

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Asim Azhar’s song Tasveer will give you the feels

Photo: Coke Studio

Singer Asim Azhar is back with another song, titled Tasveer. Sharing a snippet on Instagram, he wrote “TASVEER IS OUT!!!!  I hope you feel this one.”

The song is accompanied by a video directed by Fahad Noor and lyrics by Imran Raza. The track reminisces about a kind of love that is never reciprocated. Azhar is reflecting about the sadness and despair of a lover.

Earlier, the singer hinted on the release of his new music on Instagram.

Tum thay wo ajnabi, thay saamne laapata, jitna milte gaye hote gaye tum juda…” he posted.

Along with the fans, Azhar’s mom and actor Gul-e-Rana also liked the song and called her son “a true star”.

“This bacha is killing it with those vocals!” actor Ushna Shah commented. 

Tasveer’ becomes the third song the singer has recently released. Tum Tum and Soneya were released in July.

