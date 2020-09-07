The Anoushey Ashraf-Yasir Hussain feud just doesn’t seem to end

Actor Yasir Hussain has once again called out talk show host Anoushey Ashraf after last week’s argument between them over international artists and of course, Ertugrul.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Hussain wrote: “Ya Allah! People could do everything for fame.”

This jibe was aimed at Ashraf, with whom he got into a fight on social media last week after implying that local stars are always undervalued, but international ones are rated highly even if they are “trash”.

In an Instagram story, Hussain had shared a photo of the Pakistani lookalikes of two lead characters in Turkish TV show Ertuğrul and wrote that ghar ki murghi daal barabar aur bahir ka kachra bhi maal barabar.

Ashraf didn’t agree with him. She feels that Ertuğrul was an eye opener for Pakistani viewers as people have finally started rejecting “kachra work at home”.

She has always been a fanatic of the drama, unlike Hussain, who had once said that Turkish dramas can destroy Pakistan’s drama industry.

In his recent story, the actor tagged his “friend” Ashraf and asked her why she chose to criticise him publicly when she could have just left a WhatsApp message since both have each other’s contact number.

You did it for fame and made a mountain out of a mole hill, he accused her.

Ashraf replied: “Don’t need this kinda fame buddy.” She explained that Hussain’s comments were issued publicly and hence the forum.

Both celebrities have been leaving comments against each other on different social media posts mentioning them for the last few days.

This has Twitter users in a frenzy. Several of them weighed in on the fight, with the majority slamming Hussain.

Yasir hussain after seeing himself trending every next day.

👇👇👇👇#YasirHussainIsTheRealGarbage pic.twitter.com/vDqYKAyXFm — ا’مینہ! (@Rajpotni) September 6, 2020

Yasir Hussain sara din social media par zaleel hony k bad…😂#YasirHussainIsTheRealGarbage pic.twitter.com/W7BpCkJKEn — Shakeel Bahadur (@Shakeel52676534) September 6, 2020

Imagine everyone in Pakistan is praising BTS and then Yasir hussain posts his stories pic.twitter.com/NBMwnqaTA4 — MiniOT⁷🇵🇰 (@MKpurnesian) September 5, 2020

Even a few journalists did not shy away from giving their opinion.

Certainly a bit cheeky on part of relatively unknown “Yasir Hussain” to make this characterisation of ‘international garbage’ for Ertugrul stars when the series has generated lots of interest & certainly revenue world wide! https://t.co/9PX9UdlLiH — Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) September 6, 2020