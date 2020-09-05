Saturday, September 5, 2020  | 16 Muharram, 1442
Entertainment

Anoushey Ashraf, Yasir Hussain can’t decide who to call ‘kachra’

Posted: Sep 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Anoushey Ashraf, Yasir Hussain can’t decide who to call ‘kachra’

Photo: SAMAA Digital

An Instagram story posted by actor Yasir Hussain has him wrangling with talk show host Anoushey Ashraf as both have reignited the debate on Pakistan’s treatment of foreign and local productions.

Hussain shared a photo of the Pakistani lookalikes of two lead characters in Turkish TV show Ertuğrul, that the actor has often criticised in the past.

In his story, he wrote that ghar ki murghi daal barabar aur bahir ka kachra bhi maal barabar, implying that local stars are always undervalued, but international ones are rated highly even if they are “trash”.

Anoushey Ashraf doesn’t agree with Hussain. “Let’s just gently remind Yasir that no one is kachra for one. And even if their work isn’t at par to his liking, actors from around the world must be respected,” she responded.

She feels that Ertuğrul was an eye opener for Pakistani viewers as people have finally started rejecting “kachra work at home”.

Ashraf has always been a fanatic of the drama, unlike Hussain, who once said Turkish dramas can destroy Pakistan’s drama industry.

The sparring didn’t end here as Hussain replied to the TV host’s words. You’ve listened to English songs and spoken English all your life, hence, you can’t understand, the actor remarked.

He added that his comment was not aimed at Ertugrul, but rather an observation in general.

