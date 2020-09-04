Friday, September 4, 2020  | 15 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom to star in BBC documentary

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom to star in BBC documentary

Photo: Instagram

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom are set to star in a new BBC Three documentary called Meet The Khans.

Makhdoom took to Instagram to announce the big news and said that it is going to be a reality TV series.

A week ago, BBC Three announced the series’ that would stream on the network at a session for Edinburgh TV Festival.

The show would dive into the world of the Olympic medalist and his fashion and beauty influencer wife. The show promises to show the life of the couple, as they juggle a young family, their relationship and career pressures under the glare of modern media.

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their third child—a boy. The couple already have two daughters— Lamaisah and Alayha.

In 2018, Khan has announced that a feature-length documentary based on his life is ready for its world premiere at the Raindance Film Festival in London.

The documentary was also chosen in the Best UK Feature and Best Cinematography category at the festival.

As confirmed by the boxer, the film was supposed to released worldwide in 2018.

Amir Khan Faryal Makhdoom
 
