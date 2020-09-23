Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
New hair, who this? Alizeh Shah gets a new look

Posted: Sep 23, 2020
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Burgundy is the new black! Pakistani actor Alizeh Shah got a new hair colour and we are sold.

Taking to Instagram, Shah shared a picture of her new look. She has a fringe and a bright new burgundy colour.

“I am born again. Out of the lion’s den,” Shah captioned the post with Katy Perry song Wide Awake‘s lyrics.

Related: Noaman Sami thanks Alizeh Shah for unconditional support

On the work front, Shah is gracing the screen with Noaman Sami in drama Mera Dill Mera Dushman. The drama will air its last episode on Wednesday.

In May, both Shah and Sami had tested positive for COVID-19 after attending Nida Yasir’s morning show.

