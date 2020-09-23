New hair, who this? Alizeh Shah gets a new look

Burgundy is the new black! Pakistani actor Alizeh Shah got a new hair colour and we are sold.

Taking to Instagram, Shah shared a picture of her new look. She has a fringe and a bright new burgundy colour.

“I am born again. Out of the lion’s den,” Shah captioned the post with Katy Perry song Wide Awake‘s lyrics.

On the work front, Shah is gracing the screen with Noaman Sami in drama Mera Dill Mera Dushman. The drama will air its last episode on Wednesday.

In May, both Shah and Sami had tested positive for COVID-19 after attending Nida Yasir’s morning show.