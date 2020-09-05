Saturday, September 5, 2020  | 16 Muharram, 1442
Akshay Kumar announces new game FAU-G after PUBG ban

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Akshay Kumar announces new game FAU-G after PUBG ban

Photo: Official poster

With mobile gamers across India upset over the government’s move banning popular gaming app PUBG, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced an Indian app called FAU-G to cater to the same crowd.

According to Hindustan Times, the game will teach players about the heroism of Indian soldiers. Twenty percent of the game’s income will be donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer’, an initiative that raises funds for families of members of the armed forces.

The game itself will be an initiative supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) movement, the makers claim.

PTI reported that FAU-G is likely to be launched by the end of October and will be based on real-life conflicts encountered by Indian security forces. The first level of the game is set in the Galwan area of eastern Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a violent face-off in June. Twenty Indian soldiers died in the clash.

Since Kumar’s announcement, Twitter is having a field day over the actor capitalizing on the ban.

The announcement comes just two days after the government of India banned 118 Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

﻿
 
 
 
