Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrate their daughter’s first birthday

Proud parents Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrated their daughter Amal’s first birthday on Saturday. The couple arranged a birthday bash for Amal at Onederland Family Entertainment Centre.

“Happy birthday best friend,” Khan posted on Instagram, along with photos of the celebration. The little princess looked adorable in the pictures.

“Happy first birthday my angel,” wrote Butt.

“Amal turns one,” aunt Minal Khan captioned her post.

The theme for Amal’s birthday celebration was “Tutti Frutti” and the event was very colourful. The star couple’s friends and fellow actors were also part of the celebration.

Actors Sarah Khan, Noor Khan, Saboor Aly, Shehzad Sheikh, and Shagufta Ejaz were among others present.

Amal originally celebrated her first birthday on August 31 with her family in an intimate celebration at home.