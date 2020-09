Actors Ahsan Khan and Amar Khan are all set to star opposite each other in drama serial Qayamat.

The play will be produced by Abdullah Kadwani of the 7th Sky Entertainment. It is directed by Ali Faizan Anchan and written by Sarwat Nazir.

Neelam Muneer, Haroon Shahid and Nosheen Ahmed Hasan are part of the cast too.

The serial will air on Geo TV but its release date is yet to be revealed.