Aagha Ali wants Pakistanis to stop making Karachi rain memes

Actor Aagha Ali has asked Pakistanis to avoid cracking jokes and making memes on Karachi following torrential rainfall last week that broke a 90-year record.

In an Instagram story, the actor addressed the agony several Karachiites are facing due to power outages and several neighbourhoods being submerged for days.

“Residents of Karachi have suffered extreme losses. Many people are somehow surviving without electricity and water,” he wrote.

“I request everyone to stop making memes [on the rain situation] as it may add to their pain. They need your support.”

Over 50 people were killed in rain-related incidents across the megapolis during the latest monsoon spell that started on Tuesday and ended Friday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah even announced a public holiday on Friday after the devastating torrential rains. Several streets in areas such as Surjani Town, DHA and Naya Nazimabad are still inundated with the rainwater.

Hyderabad was also badly affected, with the army rescuing people in boats.