Zara Noor Abbas makes Bushra Ansari’s Sitara-i-Imtiaz more special

Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas leaves no stones overturned when it comes to celebrating her love for her aunt Bushra Ansari.

Abbas made sure to make Ansari’s recent achievement, being awarded a Sitara-i-Imtiaz, more special with a mini celebration.

“40 years of hard work and lots and lots of talent. Decade after decade. You do us proud,” said Abbas on Instagram. She also shared a picture of Ansari cutting a customized cake. “Congratulations Khala, Sitara-e-Imtiaz Mubarak.”

On Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day, the government announced civil awards for 184 Pakistanis and foreigners in recognition of their services to the country and showing excellence in their respective fields.

The awards will be handed out by President Dr Arif Alvi in a ceremony scheduled for Pakistan Day, March 23, 2021.

Actors Ansari and Talat Hussain will be receiving the Sitara-i-Imtiaz while the Pride of Performance will be given to actors to Humayun Saeed and Sakina Samo, singer Ali Zafar and religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Earlier, Abbas took to Instagram on Ansari’s 64 birthday and called her her godmother.

“This goes out to the most celebrated woman in our family. The one who is loved by so many and loves so many,” she wrote.

“A lot of people know her for the work that she has done but a lot of them don’t know how she has touched so many lives with her beautiful presence and her absolutely positive energy that loves life and loves to celebrate all notions of it. I love you Khala.”

She added that Ansari is her godmother and thanked her for everything she had done for her.

Abbas and Bushra are gracing the screen together in drama serial Zabaish for Hum TV.