Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani YouTubers Ducky Bhai, Irfan Junejo explain registering channels abroad

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistani YouTubers Ducky Bhai, Irfan Junejo explain registering channels abroad

YouTubers Saadur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai and Irfan Junejo have responded to the criticism they received from Pakistani Twitter users for registering their channels in the US and India.

Ducky, who has over 1.97 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, says the platform hasn’t yet proposed the Superchat and Channel Membership features in Pakistan. Hence, he chose to register it in India.

In a Twitter post, he said he could change the host country from India to the US or UK, but still cannot change it to Pakistan due to the platform’s policy.

Junejo had a similar answer. When called out by a Twitter user for registering his second channel Junejo 2.0 in the US, the YouTuber said he streams live videos on the channel and the platform’s limitation in Pakistan stops him from doing so.

Junejo has over 982,000 subscribers on his main channel and 282,000 on his second channel where he usually does live streaming.

In February, he announced that he was quitting vlogging. Junejo had claimed that he doesn’t enjoy making vlogs anymore.

He also opened up about his struggles with anxiety and self-esteem. He went on to list them as deterrents that as of late kept him from being himself on the camera.

“I have self-esteem issues, I have anxiety issues,” Junejo had said. “I don’t have any confidence in me to make anything that I want to make and I’m too scared to say what I really mean.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
ducky bhai irfan junejo youtube
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan introduces new family member on social media
Ayeza Khan introduces new family member on social media
Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 trailer gets 2m 'dislikes' on YouTube
Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 trailer gets 2m ‘dislikes’ on YouTube
Sanam Baloch shares daughter's picture for the first time
Sanam Baloch shares daughter’s picture for the first time
Qabool video: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted bail
Qabool video: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted bail
Meet TikToker Jam Safdar who rides tigers, stops airplanes
Meet TikToker Jam Safdar who rides tigers, stops airplanes
Watch: Sadaf Kanwal lookalike mimicks model, video goes viral
Watch: Sadaf Kanwal lookalike mimicks model, video goes viral
VIDEO: Get to know Pakistan's most wanted Churails
VIDEO: Get to know Pakistan’s most wanted Churails
Asked wife not to gain 'unnecessary' weight, says Aagha Ali
Asked wife not to gain ‘unnecessary’ weight, says Aagha Ali
Indian fans unhappy as Aamir Khan meets Turkey’s first lady
Indian fans unhappy as Aamir Khan meets Turkey’s first lady
Danish Taimoor isn't Ayeza Khan's soulmate
Danish Taimoor isn’t Ayeza Khan’s soulmate
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.