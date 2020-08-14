Watch: Sadaf Kanwal lookalike mimicks model, video goes viral

While Bollywood stars stumble upon their doppelgangers time and time again, a Karachi-based girl named Warisha Javed Khan is going viral for her striking resemblance to model turned actor Sadaf Kanwal.

Recently, Khan uploaded a video in which she is seen mimicking Sadaf Kanwal. Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Khan shared her inspiration behind the viral video.

Kanwal was recently criticised and trolled for her marriage to Shahroz Sabzwari and the topic set the internet on fire. After tying the knot with Sabzwari, she appeared in an interview alongside her husband and made it clear that she doesn’t care at all about the trolls and she is living a happy life with her family.

The interview was taken by Independent Urdu during the shooting of a comedy telefilm Ghar Ke Na Ghat Ke.

While watching Kanwal’s interview, Khan came up with the idea of ​​making a comedy video mimicking her expressions.

She uploaded a video doing mimicry of the model saying that since everyone tells her she looks like Sadaf, she decided on making a ‘fun little video’.

“Because many people had said that I look like her, although I don’t think so. I made the video,” said Khan. “At first I thought that I would only send the video to my close friends, we will laugh and the chapter will be closed.”

However, after her friends’ request, Khan shared the video on social media and never imagined that it would go viral.

Khan is a final year student of dentistry and runs a blog with her three other friends. “People think medical students are very boring but this is video is to tell all that we are not boring at all,” said Khan.

Khan said that there was no special reason for choosing these specific lines. “I felt that Sadaf’s impressions and gestures in the video were good and decided to copy them,” said Khan.

She shared that she has no plans to become an actor. Khan is currently focusing on her studies.