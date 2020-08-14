Friday, August 14, 2020  | 23 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Watch: Sadaf Kanwal lookalike mimicks model, video goes viral

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch: Sadaf Kanwal lookalike mimicks model, video goes viral

A screenshot of Warisha Javed Khan's video.

While Bollywood stars stumble upon their doppelgangers time and time again, a Karachi-based girl named Warisha Javed Khan is going viral for her striking resemblance to model turned actor Sadaf Kanwal.

Recently, Khan uploaded a video in which she is seen mimicking Sadaf Kanwal.  Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Khan shared her inspiration behind the viral video.

Kanwal was recently criticised and trolled for her marriage to Shahroz Sabzwari and the topic set the internet on fire. After tying the knot with Sabzwari, she appeared in an interview alongside her husband and made it clear that she doesn’t care at all about the trolls and she is living a happy life with her family.

The interview was taken by Independent Urdu during the shooting of a comedy telefilm Ghar Ke Na Ghat Ke.

While watching Kanwal’s interview, Khan came up with the idea of ​​making a comedy video mimicking her expressions.

She uploaded a video doing mimicry of the model saying that since everyone tells her she looks like Sadaf, she decided on making a ‘fun little video’.

“Because many people had said that I look like her, although I don’t think so. I made the video,” said Khan. “At first I thought that I would only send the video to my close friends, we will laugh and the chapter will be closed.”

However, after her friends’ request, Khan shared the video on social media and never imagined that it would go viral.

Khan is a final year student of dentistry and runs a blog with her three other friends. “People think medical students are very boring but this is video is to tell all that we are not boring at all,” said Khan.

Khan said that there was no special reason for choosing these specific lines. “I felt that Sadaf’s impressions and gestures in the video were good and decided to copy them,” said Khan.

She shared that she has no plans to become an actor. Khan is currently focusing on her studies.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sadaf Kanwal Shahroz Sabzwari Warish Javed Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage
Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage
Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 trailer gets 2m 'dislikes' on YouTube
Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 trailer gets 2m ‘dislikes’ on YouTube
Sanam Jung's reaction on her sister's wedding
Sanam Jung’s reaction on her sister’s wedding
Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo
Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo
Faryal Mehmood dances her heart out on her honeymoon
Faryal Mehmood dances her heart out on her honeymoon
Meet TikToker Jam Safdar who rides tigers, stops airplanes
Meet TikToker Jam Safdar who rides tigers, stops airplanes
Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar apologise for controversial mosque shoot
Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar apologise for controversial mosque shoot
Sanam Baloch shares daughter's picture for the first time
Sanam Baloch shares daughter’s picture for the first time
Exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony of Sanam Jung's sister
Exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony of Sanam Jung’s sister
Asked wife not to gain 'unnecessary' weight, says Aagha Ali
Asked wife not to gain ‘unnecessary’ weight, says Aagha Ali
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.