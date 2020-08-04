Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Usman Mukhtar wishes birthday to his ‘sweetest most adorable child’

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar has the sweetest wish for his niece Afreen on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram, he wished Afreen happiness, joy, calm, love, peace, wisdom, kittens, puppies and all the beautiful things life has to offer.

“Afreen! My sweetest most adorable child! You literally activated the father figure in me the day you were born! I wish you happiness, joy, calm, love, peace, wisdom, kittens, puppies and all the beautiful things life has to offer,” said Mukhtar.

“You’re my fav forever! Mamu loves you and he’ll always be by your side no matter how tough life gets. Happy Birthday.”

Recently, Mukhtar Bench‘s won the best short film award at the South Shore Film Festival, New York. The trailer of the film was unveiled on YouTube in June.

The film was previously nominated in the best short film category at the Independent Short Awards festival in Los Angeles, USA.

Written by Ali Murad, it explores the struggles faced by a couple, Rubya Chaudhry and Mukhtar.

