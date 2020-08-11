This Pakistani song left Sonu Nigam in tears

Indian singer and composer Sonu Nigam couldn’t hold his tears while listening to Pakistani Nescafe Basement’s song ‘Bol Hu’ by Adnan Dhol and Hadiya Hashmi.

I didn’t expect that I will cry while listening to this song,” said Nigam.” “Been a while since I’ve heard something good.”

The singer said after a long time, something has touched his heart. While giving his comments on Hadiya’s singing during the video, Nigam said: “Wow! Amazing.”

He remarked that the song was earlier sent to him by Javed Jaffery a few months back, however, he could not listen to it.

“I’ve heard this song before but really listened to it for the first time today. Even in today’s age, songs that one can get extremely emotional can be composed,” said Nigam wiping his tears.

“I never thought it would be possible anymore but it has happened. God bless little Hadiya, God bless Soch band,” said he.

Soon after he posted the video, the band Soch who sang the song ‘Bol Hu’ also thanked Nigam and said it is always gratifying and nice to hear something heartfelt like this from a fellow artist across the border.

Nigam’s vlog was then shared by Xulfi (the man behind Nescafe Basement), Dino Ali, and many other music industry icons thanking Nigam for his kind words and appreciation.

“I just saw Nigam’s video on Bol Hu and I thought it only made sense that I express my gratitude in a similar manner,” said Xulfi.

“I don’t only have one thing to thank him for, there are multiple things. The first thing I would want to thank him for is the way his reaction must have elated the spirits of Adnan, Rabi, and Hadiya. There’s no comparison to that. They would want to work even more seriously towards their dream. God has given you a gift, do not let it go to waste.”

Xulfi further added that he really want to appreciate Nigam’s honest reaction. “We hardly see this sort of response anymore. He made the video while listening to the song. He gave such a beautiful message. The way he felt, how the song touched his heart and his soul, he explained it to all of us. This is how an artist reacts to music. The gratification I felt after Sonu’s reaction is unexplainable.”

Thank you, Sonu Nigam. You did an important task with an imperative message that people should not stop pursuing their dreams and should not forget that they have been blessed with a gift, remarked Xulfi. “I was not expecting it all. You have made us, made millions happy with your video,” he said.

“Thank you so much! We all respect you from the core of our hearts and our souls. You have given us so many memories, the way you share the meanings behind the lyrics, the melodies you have sung… there are so many examples of the same. And when someone like you praises our work, it’s an honour.”

Soch’s popular single Bol Hu was also included in Indian film Malang‘s soundtrack.

Soch, led by vocalist Adnan Dhool, rose to fame with their single Awari, which was later picked up by Mohit Suri for Bollywood film Ek Villain (2014).