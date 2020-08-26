The Powerpuff Girls are getting a live-action reboot

Deadline has reported that a new Powerpuff Girls show is in the works at the CW. But unlike the original cartoon, the new series will be live-action, and follow Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup through their 20s.

According to the reports, the new live-action series will focus on the trio questioning their decision to fight crime throughout their childhoods and missing out on so many experiences. The three girls reunite to take on new worldly troubles and team-up once again to create a new version of The Powerpuff Girls.

Veronica Mars writer Heather Regnier and Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody are writing the show, alongside producer Greg Berlanti (Love, Simon and Supergirl). All three will executive produce the series with Sarah Schechter and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros Television will produce.

Although a live-action version of The Powerpuff Girls has never been made before, this isn’t the show’s first reboot. The original animated series aired from 1998 to 2005 and received its own movie in 2002. Then, a decade later, a 2016 animated reboot aired on Cartoon Network.

Since the series is still in the works, there’s no casting information or a release date available.