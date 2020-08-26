Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

The Powerpuff Girls are getting a live-action reboot

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
The Powerpuff Girls are getting a live-action reboot

Photo: Cartoon Network

Deadline has reported that a new Powerpuff Girls show is in the works at the CW. But unlike the original cartoon, the new series will be live-action, and follow Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup through their 20s.

According to the reports, the new live-action series will focus on the trio questioning their decision to fight crime throughout their childhoods and missing out on so many experiences. The three girls reunite to take on new worldly troubles and team-up once again to create a new version of The Powerpuff Girls.

Veronica Mars writer Heather Regnier and Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody are writing the show, alongside producer Greg Berlanti (Love, Simon and Supergirl). All three will executive produce the series with Sarah Schechter and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros Television will produce.

Although a live-action version of The Powerpuff Girls has never been made before, this isn’t the show’s first reboot. The original animated series aired from 1998 to 2005 and received its own movie in 2002. Then, a decade later, a 2016 animated reboot aired on Cartoon Network.

Since the series is still in the works, there’s no casting information or a release date available.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Powerpuff Girls
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
powerpuff girls, powerpuff girls live action, powerpuff girls, powerpuff girls bubbles, powerpuff girls wallpaper, powerpuff girls aesthetics, powerpuff girls names, powerpuff girls buttercup, powerpuff girls blossom, powerpuff girls logo, powerpuff girls costume, powerpuff girls characters, powerpuff girls reboot
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Zara Noor Abbas makes Bushra Ansari's Sitara-i-Imtiaz more special
Zara Noor Abbas makes Bushra Ansari’s Sitara-i-Imtiaz more special
Netflix apologises for artwork accused of sexualising young girls
Netflix apologises for artwork accused of sexualising young girls
Salman Khan assassination plot foiled as Indian police arrest 'sharpshooter'
Salman Khan assassination plot foiled as Indian police arrest ‘sharpshooter’
Atiqa Odho acquitted in alcohol possession case
Atiqa Odho acquitted in alcohol possession case
Netflix cancels ‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’
Netflix cancels ‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’
Here is when Amazon Prime series Mirzapur 2 is releasing
Here is when Amazon Prime series Mirzapur 2 is releasing
Qabool case: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed exempted from court
Qabool case: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed exempted from court
Asim Abbasi's Churails just dropped its title track
Asim Abbasi’s Churails just dropped its title track
Agha Ali apologises to Neelam Muneer for mimicking Pashto accent
Agha Ali apologises to Neelam Muneer for mimicking Pashto accent
Pakistan can produce Ertugrul-like dramas with govt's support: Humayun Saeed
Pakistan can produce Ertugrul-like dramas with govt’s support: Humayun Saeed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.