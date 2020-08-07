Friday, August 7, 2020  | 16 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He’s making a comeback

Posted: Aug 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He’s making a comeback

Photo: Official poster

Bollywood star Bobby Deol is all set to return to the screen with his digital debut. The trailer of Netflix’s Class of 83, starring Deol in the lead role, is out.

The film is the third collaboration between Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment after Bard of Blood and Betaal.

Bobby plays the role of the dean of a police academy. The story is set in the 1980s, when the crime rate in Bombay (now Mumbai) was quite high.

Dean Vijay Singh (Deol) decides to put together a secret squad of officers who will have the freedom to conduct encounters of criminals and gangsters without any restrictions. His mission is to kill five members of a crime ring who are extremely dangerous to Bombay.

Adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s Class of 83: The Punishers of Mumbai Police, the film also stars Annup Sonii, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Joy Sengupta, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mahajani, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape and Prithvik Pratap.

“When Atul Sabharwal (director) and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class Of 83. It is my first attempt on digital and it also happens to be the first film by RCE and Netflix together. It is an exciting and challenging time to be an actor, and I am super excited that everyone gets to see the trailer tomorrow and the film on August 21,” Deol said in a statement.

Class of ’83 will be out on Netflix on August 21.

Tell us what you think:

