Sophie Turner reunited with her throne from Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner has been reunited with the actual throne Sansa Stark sat on at the very end of the Game of Thrones’ after being crowned Queen of the North.

Taking to Instagram this weekend, Turner shared a photo of Sansa’s epic throne from the Game of Thrones finale. “Welcome home,” she captioned a photo of the seat, which now resides in her house.

Her husband Joe Jonas went on to share the same photo on his own story, adding a playful animated GIF of his wife alongside her signature social media sign off: “And that’s the tea.”

In addition to her new throne, Turner has another reminder of her character in Game of Thrones. Earlier she had revealed that she has a dire wolf tattoo on the back of her arm.

Ahead of the GOT finale last year, Turner shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to Sansa as she reflected on the decade she spent bringing the beloved character to life.

Turner and Jonas have been celebrating the birth of their first child. Baby Willa was born on July 22, and the parents are reportedly incredibly proud of their daughter already.