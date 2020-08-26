Sheheryar Munawar reunites with Maya Ali for Pehli Si Mohabbat

Paray Hut Love couple Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawwar are all set to share the screen once again, but this time they have reunited for a drama series.

Munawwar took to Instagram on Tuesday and hinted that he has joined the cast of Pehli Si Mohabbat as he shared a picture of the script. Munawar is making his TV comeback after six years.

Earlier, Ali shared on her Instagram that she had signed an iDream Productions drama titled Pehli Si Mohabbat. The drama will be directed by Anjum Shahzad and the script has been penned by Faiza Iftikhar.

The drama will mark the debut of Pakistan’s famous fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, better known as HSY. The designer also shared a picture of him holding the script.