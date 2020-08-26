Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sheheryar Munawar reunites with Maya Ali for Pehli Si Mohabbat

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Sheheryar Munawar reunites with Maya Ali for Pehli Si Mohabbat

Photo: File

Paray Hut Love couple Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawwar are all set to share the screen once again, but this time they have reunited for a drama series.

Munawwar took to Instagram on Tuesday and hinted that he has joined the cast of Pehli Si Mohabbat as he shared a picture of the script. Munawar is making his TV comeback after six years.

Earlier, Ali shared on her Instagram that she had signed an iDream Productions drama titled Pehli Si Mohabbat. The drama will be directed by Anjum Shahzad and the script has been penned by Faiza Iftikhar.

The drama will mark the debut of Pakistan’s famous fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, better known as HSY. The designer also shared a picture of him holding the script.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Maya Ali Sheheryar Munawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sheheryar munawar maya ali pictures, sheheryar munawar maya ali drama, sheheryar munawar maya ali relationship, sheheryar munawar maya ali movie, sheheryar munawar maya ali dance, pehli si mohabbat, HSY,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Zara Noor Abbas makes Bushra Ansari's Sitara-i-Imtiaz more special
Zara Noor Abbas makes Bushra Ansari’s Sitara-i-Imtiaz more special
Netflix apologises for artwork accused of sexualising young girls
Netflix apologises for artwork accused of sexualising young girls
Salman Khan assassination plot foiled as Indian police arrest 'sharpshooter'
Salman Khan assassination plot foiled as Indian police arrest ‘sharpshooter’
Atiqa Odho acquitted in alcohol possession case
Atiqa Odho acquitted in alcohol possession case
Netflix cancels ‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’
Netflix cancels ‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’
Here is when Amazon Prime series Mirzapur 2 is releasing
Here is when Amazon Prime series Mirzapur 2 is releasing
Qabool case: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed exempted from court
Qabool case: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed exempted from court
Asim Abbasi's Churails just dropped its title track
Asim Abbasi’s Churails just dropped its title track
Agha Ali apologises to Neelam Muneer for mimicking Pashto accent
Agha Ali apologises to Neelam Muneer for mimicking Pashto accent
Sadaf Kanwal wishes 'darling soulmate' on his birthday
Sadaf Kanwal wishes ‘darling soulmate’ on his birthday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.