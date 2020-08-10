Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt hospitalized with complaints of breathlessness

Posted: Aug 10, 2020


Sanjay Dutt hospitalized with complaints of breathlessness

Photo: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to the Leelavati hospital in Mumbai after complaining about breathing issues.

According to Pinkvilla and the actor’s tweet, he has tested negative for COVID 19. 

Dutt is currently being kept under observation in the non-COVID ICU ward of the hospital.

Related: Sanjay Dutt treat fans with new look on his birthday

The actor also took to Twitter and informed his fans that he hopes to get back home in a day or two. He said that he is under medical observation and with the help of the doctors and staff at the hospital, he should recover and return home.

On the work front, Dutt will be seen as the villain in the upcoming southern film KGF: Chapter 2. This film will feature actor Yash in the lead. The southern drama KGF: Chapter 2 is helmed by Prashanth Neel.






 

 
 
 
