Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Sanam Jung’s reaction on her sister’s wedding

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

Actor and former morning show host Sanam Jung took to social media to share a little life update to make her fans part of her happiness.

Sharing a very emotional video from her sister Sonia’s wedding, Jung remarked that she is missing her sister all of a sudden.

“A lot has happened last week and now that we’re finally done with all the work, I would like to make you all part of my happiness,” she said. “Sharing a glimpse of my beautiful baby sister who just got married earlier this month.”

Jung added that she has seen her sister grow up into the sweetest person and into someone who has the purest heart she has ever known.

She ended her post with a prayer for her sister and new family. “May Allah (SWT) keep her and her new family protected,” said Jung.

Earlier in January, she introduced her other brother-in-law to the world. The actor shared an adorable video of her new brother-in-law singing to her sister Amna Jung.

Sanam Jung
 
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
