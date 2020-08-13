Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
Entertainment

Sanam Baloch shares daughter’s picture for the first time

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Former morning show host and actor Sanam Baloch surprised her fans by sharing pictures of her daughter for the first time on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Baloch shared a few pictures of her daughter, however, her face is not that visible.

The news came as a shock for her fans as Baloch never shared any pictures from her big day or talked about her second marriage.

Baloch’s close friend and a relative confirmed the news and also shared a photo of Sanam with her daughter on Instagram.

“Finally now there is someone more important than Sanam,” reads the caption.

“Sending lots of duas, wishes, prayers and love to the little one!! Folks! That’s Sanam Baloch with her baby daughter,” said Muhammad Asad Ullah.

Baloch tied the knot with Abdullah Farhatullah in 2013, however, they divorced in 2018.

Baloch was last seen in the drama Khaas alongside Ali Rehman Khan which was aired on Hum TV a few months ago.

