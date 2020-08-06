Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead

Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday. The Mumbai police believe that the 44-year-old died by suicide.
According to the Hindustan Times, a security guard at the Malad apartment building where Sharma lived found him dead and alerted the society members. The police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the actor’s body to a hospital for an autopsy.
Sharma rose to fame after his role in the TV serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan have condoled the actor’s death.
Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:
For readers in India’s Maharashtra, here’s the government helpline for anyone going through mental health issues: 1800120820050. Other helplines: Fortis: +91-8376804102 and icall: 022-25521111.