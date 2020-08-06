Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead

Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday. The Mumbai police believe that the 44-year-old died by suicide.

According to the Hindustan Times, a security guard at the Malad apartment building where Sharma lived found him dead and alerted the society members. The police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the actor’s body to a hospital for an autopsy.

Sharma rose to fame after his role in the TV serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan have condoled the actor’s death.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

Do not leave the person alone

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines in Pakistan and speak to them:

Mind Organisation 042 35761999

Umang 0317 4288665

Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139

Baat Karo 0335 5743344

Taskeen 0332 5267936

Rooh 0333 3337664

Rozan 0800-22444

OpenCounseling 042 35761999

For readers in India’s Maharashtra, here’s the government helpline for anyone going through mental health issues: 1800120820050. Other helplines: Fortis: +91-8376804102 and icall: 022-25521111.