Wednesday, August 19, 2020  | 28 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Salman Khan assassination plot foiled as Indian police arrest ‘sharpshooter’

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Salman Khan assassination plot foiled as Indian police arrest ‘sharpshooter’

Photo: AFP

A sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested by police on Tuesday was planning to assassinate Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.  

The gunman of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang had travelled to Mumbai for a recce of the superstar’s house back in January. According to the police, Rahul returned to Rajasthan after the recce.

However, the gang was unable to take the plan to the next stage due to the coronavirus outbreak since the government imposed a lockdown.

“During questioning, it has emerged that Rahul had travelled to Mumbai in January to conduct a recce for the murder of Salman Khan. He went to the actor’s house in Bandra for the purpose and stayed in the area for two days,” told Rajesh Duggal, DCP (Headquarters) to Indian Express.

Related: Salman Khan preaches peace, brotherhood in new song

The DCP further added that the accused had conducted the recce at the behest of Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra, another member of the gang.

Nehra had also conducted a recce to plan for the same crime before he was arrested in June 2018.

Salman Khan received death threats from the same gang twice in the past two years. Last year, in September, during his Blackbuck case hearing, a gangster named ‘Garry Shooter’ from Lawrence Bishnoi gang had issued a threat to Khan via a Facebook post.

Khan is accused of killing two blackbucks during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur in 1998.

The actor has been sentenced to five-years imprisonment in the blackbuck killing case but is out on bail.

Salman Khan
 
