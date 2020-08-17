Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Sakina Samo wants all celebrities to support Saba Qamar

Posted: Aug 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Sakina Samo wants all celebrities to support Saba Qamar

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Pakistani actor Sakina Samo wants the ‘actor community’ to support and stand by Saba Qamar. An FIR was registered against her and Bilal Saeed on August 13 for shooting a music video for their latest song Qabool at a mosque.

Taking to Instagram, Samo said that Qamar is a fine artist and a kind person.

“In solidarity with Saba, with great sadness I say. This is utterly wrong. She’s a fine artist and a kind person. She doesn’t do anything bad to anybody,” said Samo.

“She’s happy in her world. I think it’s totally unfair to her and an insult to her talent.”

Samo believes that the incident was greatly exaggerated and the artist in the Qabool video never intended to hurt Muslims’ sentiments by shooting a music video at a mosque.

“I believe her good intentions therefore I support her. Actor community should stand by her,” said Samo. “If we don’t today, then tomorrow it can be anybody’s turn. So beware my fellow actors.”

On August 15, Lahore’s session court granted interim bail to Qamar and Saeed in a case relating to the controversial music video shoot of Qabool at the Wazir Khan Mosque.

The court had issued them pre-arrest bail in the case till August 25 against Rs50,000 surety bonds. On August 13, a case was registered against Qamar and Saeed for shooting a music video for their latest song Qabool at the mosque.

The Akbari Gate police registered the case on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor. The FIR has been registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Manzoor has accused the celebrities of hurting the sentiments of Muslims by shooting a music video at a mosque. A sessions court had ordered the registration of the case.

On August 9, Saeed issued an apology for the controversial shoot. His apology was for every Muslim whose sentiments were hurt by watching them shoot the song video at a mosque. He announced that he is removing the whole sequence shot in at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore.

