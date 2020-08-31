Monday, August 31, 2020  | 11 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Sakina Samo’s Intezar to premiere in New York

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Sakina Samo’s Intezar to premiere in New York

Photo: Official Poster

Veteran actor, director and producer Sakina Samo’s feature film Intezar will premiere at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York. Intezar is Samo’s directorial debut.

“Our Intezaar (Waiting) will have its a world premiere at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York. See the link for all films being shown and how to watch online,” said Samo on Twitter.

The Harlem International Film Festival will be held from September 10 till September 13.

Dar Si Jati Hai Sila writer Bee Gul has written the story of Intezar. The film is co-produced by Azeem Mughul.

The cast of the film includes actors such as Samina Ahmed, Khalid Ahmed, Kaif Ghaznavi, Raza Ali Abid and Adnan Jaffar among others.

The teaser of the film was released in February and the movie was supposed to be released in March, however, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Samo received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her services to the Pakistani entertainment industry in 2011.

