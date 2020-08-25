Sadaf Kanwal wishes ‘darling soulmate’ on his birthday

Newlywed model turned actor Sadaf Kanwal wished her ‘darling’ husband Shahroz Sabzwari a happy birthday in a cute post on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Kanwal showered love on her husband and shared a picture of Sabzwari’s birthday cake.

“Souls recognise each other by vibes, not by appearances… Happy birthday my darling soul mate. Love you,” said Kanwal.

Kanwal was recently criticised and trolled for her marriage to Shahroz Sabzwari and the topic set the internet on fire. After tying the knot with Sabzwari, she appeared in an interview alongside her husband and made it clear that she doesn’t care at all about the trolls and she is living a happy life.

Sabzwari and Kanwal tied the knot in May. Social networking sites were abuzz with reports of their Nikkah. Sabzwari too shared a picture with Kanwal on Instagram.

Chain Aye Na actor recently divorced Syra Yousuf after being married for seven years. They have a daughter together named Nooreh.