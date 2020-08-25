Qabool case: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed seek exemption from appearance

Actor turned director Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed filed a petition Tuesday morning seeking exemption from appearance in the case against them for shooting a music video at Lahore’s Wazir Khan Mosque.

The petition was filed by their lawyers at a Lahore court. Their legal team argued that Qamar and Saeed have been receiving death threats. Their lives are in danger because of which they they can’t appear in court, the petition said.

The court is expected to announce its verdict on the exemption pleas at 12pm.

Earlier on August 15, a Lahore session court granted interim bail Qamar and Saeed in a case relating to the controversial music video shoot of Qabool at the Wazir Khan Mosque. The interim bail expires today.

The court had issued pre-arrest bail in the case till August 25 against Rs50,000 surety bonds collectively.

On August 13, a case was registered against Qamar and Saeed for shooting a music video for their latest song ‘Qubool’ at the mosque.

The Akbari Gate police have registered the case on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor. The FIR has been registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Petitioner Farhat Manzoor has accused the celebrities of hurting the sentiments of Muslims by shooting a music video at a mosque.

Saeed issued an apology over the controversial mosque shoot for his latest music video Qabool on August 9. His apology was for every Muslim whose sentiments were hurt by watching them shoot the song video at a mosque. He announced that he is removing the whole sequence shot at the Wazir Khan Mosque.

Saeed also uploaded a lengthy apology on his Instagram account, saying both he and Qamar “realise what has happened over the past few days has hurt sentiments deeply”.

In the video, the Baari singer explained that he also belongs to a Muslim family and could never do anything that is against Islam.

A short clip of Qamar whirling with Saeed at the historic mosque went viral on social media. The video drew strong reactions from religious circles.

Qamar also responded to the criticism in a series of tweets, saying the clip was a “prologue to the music video featuring a Nikkah scene”.

“It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track,” she said on Twitter.