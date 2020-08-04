Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Saba Qamar says ‘Qabool Hai’ in new music video

Posted: Aug 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
Saba Qamar says ‘Qabool Hai’ in new music video

Photo: Bilal Saeed/ Instagram

After leaving fans confused with their latest Instagram post, Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed cleared the air by sharing the official poster of their new song on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram account, Saeed shared the first look of “Qubool”, which marks the directorial debut of Saba Qamar Zaman.

The song is written, composed and produced by Bilal Saeed. While the video features both Saeed and Qamar.

Related: Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single

Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed left their fans confused as the actor and the singer-songwriter shared the same photo on their respective Instagram handles with the caption “Qubool Hai”.

View this post on Instagram

Qubool hai @sabaqamarzaman

A post shared by Bilal Saeed (@bilalsaeed_music) on Jul 31, 2020 at 12:23pm PDT

Related: Saba Qamar’s new YouTube episode is breaking stereotypes

In the photo, Saba and Bilal can be seen holding hands in front of a mosque while wearing traditional clothes. The black and white picture went viral, making fans wonder if the two have tied the knot or not.

Later, Saba confirmed in her Instagram story that she would be working with Bilal Saeed as director.

She wrote, “We’ve a new director in town! A little surprise for all of you coming very soon. Directed by @sabaqamarzaman.”

On the other hand, Saeed is married to Gia Bilal. The couple tied the knot in 2009. They also have a son named Ahad Bilal.

Saeed started his career in music in 2011. He has received various awards and nominations in Pakistan, India and the United Kingdom. He is the only Pakistani to be nominated for the PTC Punjabi Music Awards and Brit Asia Awards.

Bilal Saeed Saba Qamar
 
Tell us what you think:

