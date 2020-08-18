Priyanka Chopra’s shares first glimpse of Unfinished

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is going to launch her biography soon and shared a photo of the cover page of her book.

“Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! Unfinished… Coming soon,” said Chopra.

Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished… coming soon! @penguinrandom pic.twitter.com/FJWGEkk5TT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 17, 2020

Chopra has tagged Penguin Random House in her tweet, which means that it is publishing her book. Penguin Publications has published the books of many other artists.

Her fans and friends congratulated her on the completion of the book and started asking about its release date.

Related: Priyanka Chopra finishes writing her own memoir ‘Unfinished’

Actor Mindy Kaling, who will star with Priyanka in a wedding comedy produced by Universal Studios, wrote in the comments section: “So awesome, can’t wait to read.”

Last year, Priyanka explained why she was calling it ‘Unfinished’: “Because there is so much I want to do with my life. And because I haven’t written it yet. It’s continuing to be finished.”

Unfinished will be a collection of personal essays, stories and observations by the actor, producer, singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

According to her, the book aims at inspiring women to dream big and aim for everything in life. She has penned her experiences in the form of short stories.

In June 2018, Priyanka shared the cover of Unfinished and said that it was always on her ‘bucket list’ to be an author.

On the work front, she has numerous projects lined up, including an Amazon Prime Video show inspired by her sangeet ceremony.

