Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra finishes writing her own memoir ‘Unfinished’

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra finishes writing her own memoir ‘Unfinished’

Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

Priyanka Chopra has been keeping busy during the lockdown. She has used the time to write and develop ideas for shows and films and has also finished her memoir. 

The Sky is Pink actor took to Twitter to share the news and expressed her excitement as she has ‘just sent in the final manuscript’.

Talking about the memoir, she said that every word comes from a place of “introspection and reflection” into her life.

“Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life,” her tweet read.

Last year, Priyanka explained why she was calling it ‘Unfinished’: “Because there is so much I want to do with my life. And because I haven’t written it yet. It’s continuing to be finished.”

Unfinished will be a collection of personal essays, stories and observations by the actor, producer, singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

According to her, the book aims at inspiring women to dream big and aim for everything in life. She has penned her experiences in the form of short stories.

In June 2018, Priyanka shared the cover of Unfinished and said that it was always on her ‘bucket list’ to be an author.

On the work front, she has numerous projects lined up, including an Amazon Prime Video show inspired by her sangeet ceremony.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Priyanka Chopra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Priyanka Chopra, memoir, Book, unfinished, book, author,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage
Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage
Sanam Jung's reaction on her sister's wedding
Sanam Jung’s reaction on her sister’s wedding
Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo
Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo
Faryal Mehmood dances her heart out on her honeymoon
Faryal Mehmood dances her heart out on her honeymoon
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar apologise for controversial mosque shoot
Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar apologise for controversial mosque shoot
Exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony of Sanam Jung's sister
Exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony of Sanam Jung’s sister
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He's making a comeback
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He’s making a comeback
This Pakistani song left Sonu Nigam in tears
This Pakistani song left Sonu Nigam in tears
Atiqa Odho wants people to stop tarnishing Omair Rana's reputation
Atiqa Odho wants people to stop tarnishing Omair Rana’s reputation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.