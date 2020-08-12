Priyanka Chopra finishes writing her own memoir ‘Unfinished’

Priyanka Chopra has been keeping busy during the lockdown. She has used the time to write and develop ideas for shows and films and has also finished her memoir.

The Sky is Pink actor took to Twitter to share the news and expressed her excitement as she has ‘just sent in the final manuscript’.

Talking about the memoir, she said that every word comes from a place of “introspection and reflection” into her life.

“Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life,” her tweet read.

Last year, Priyanka explained why she was calling it ‘Unfinished’: “Because there is so much I want to do with my life. And because I haven’t written it yet. It’s continuing to be finished.”

Unfinished will be a collection of personal essays, stories and observations by the actor, producer, singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

According to her, the book aims at inspiring women to dream big and aim for everything in life. She has penned her experiences in the form of short stories.

In June 2018, Priyanka shared the cover of Unfinished and said that it was always on her ‘bucket list’ to be an author.

On the work front, she has numerous projects lined up, including an Amazon Prime Video show inspired by her sangeet ceremony.