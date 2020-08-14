Pakistani musician claims Mahest Bhatt’s Sadak 2 copied his song

Pakistani music producer Shezan Saleem aka JO-G has claimed that a song that plays in the trailer for the upcoming Bollywood film Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, sounds like a 2011 composition by him.

Just a few hours after the trailer of the film was released on August 12, music producer Saleem came forward claiming that the song Ishq Kamaal and the music played in the trailer of the film sounds similar to his 2011 song ‘Rabba Ho’. JO-G is the son of veteran musician and singer, Saleem Javaid.

The producer took to his Twitter account and shared a video pointing out the similarities between the two songs. In his post, he tagged Fox Star Studio and said, “What do we do about this. Copied from a song that I produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011. Let’s talk guys.”

@foxstarhindi

What do we do about this. Copied from a song that I produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011.

Let’s talk guys. pic.twitter.com/BtKAHzPYMI — Shezan Saleem a.k.a JO-G (@ssaleemofficial) August 12, 2020

“After listening to it [Ishq Kamaal song], I realised that it sounds like a composition I had produced for a friend around 11 years ago. The friend’s name is Zaid Khan. I think they’ve copied it because not only the melody, but the music is also very similar,” said Saleem.

Earlier, actor Pooja Bhatt had previously said that Sadak 2 will introduce fresh music talent. She attributed the song Ishq Kamaal to a ‘music teacher from Chandigarh’, who came knocking on their door.

Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Sadak 2 continues to be embroiled in controversies. First, it was called out for its ‘objectionable poster‘ which allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community, then it was ruthlessly followed by trolls for allegedly promoting nepotism in Bollywood.

The trailer has garnered more than 8 million dislikes in less than 48 hours of being launched on YouTube. The hashtag #boycottsadak2 has also been trending on Twitter ever since the film’s first look was announced.

Produced by ‘Vishesh Films’, Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 film Sadak which had Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie will be released digitally and premiere on Disney+Hotstar on August 28.