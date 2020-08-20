No, rapper Eminem is not dead

Eminem’s fans were worried after he was the victim of an online death hoax on Tuesday.

On August 18, the hashtag #RIPEminem started trending, leaving fans confused.

The trend started after a disturbing tweet saying “I have killed Eminem” from a fan, which has now been deleted and the account suspended.

The hashtag became a top trend in the US, with some fans of Eminem believing that the Lose Yourself star had passed away on August 18.

According to Metro, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, is alive and well.

As it stands, neither Eminem nor his team have responded to the hashtag.

The trend comes after the rapper recently celebrated 12 years of staying sober. He posted his 12-year chip on Instagram on 21 April, with the photo getting over one million likes.