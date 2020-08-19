Netflix cancels ‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’

Comedian Hasan Minhaj’s Netflix weekly talk show “Patriot Act” is not returning for the seventh season, Minhaj announced on Tuesday that the show will not move forward on Netflix.

The comedian took to Twitter saying “it’s time to return these screens to best buy.”

In his announcement tweet, Minhaj thanked the streaming giant and his audience as he ended the show. “What a run. Patriot Act has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My two babies were born and grew up with the show. Thank you, Netflix, and everyone who watched. Now, it is time to return these screens to best buy,” he tweeted.

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

Patriot Act debuted on Netflix in October 2018 and it has since produced six seasons with a total of 39 episodes. Last year, the show won an Emmy for Outstanding Motion Design and a Peabody Award for entertainment.

Recent episodes covered topics such as the coronavirus crisis, George Floyd’s death, the upcoming US elections, and the price of attending college.