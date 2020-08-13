Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Naumaan Ijaz is ‘in need’ of new haters

Posted: Aug 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Naumaan Ijaz is ‘in need’ of new haters

Photo: File

Actor Naumaaz Ijaz took to social media in search of new haters. He said he the old one have become his fans.

If anyone wants to learn how to use social media smartly they should definitely head to Ijaz’s Instagram. The actor is winning hearts with his quirky captions.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ijaz posted a hilarious post with a very meaningful message for his fans.

“Guys I am in need of new haters coz the old ones became my fans,” said Ijaz.

Adding an important message to complete his post, Ijaz remarked that people should learn to talk to each other rather than talk about each other.

Earlier, he took to social media to share that he never let his head down but only would in one case.

“I’ve decided that if I’ll ever let my head down……. it will be
just to admire my shoes,” reads the caption.

Ijaz began his acting career with PTV with a small role in the direction of director Nusrat Thakur.

He then appeared in many different roles, mostly playing negative roles in dramas such as Rihaee and Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi. He also appeared in film Ramchand Pakistani in 2018 along with co-actor Nandita Das.

In 2012, Ijaz received the Pride of Performance award from then president Asif Ali Zardari

