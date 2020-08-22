Cancer doesn’t have to be frightening, says Nadia Jamil

Cancer does not frighten actor Nadia Jamil anymore. The actor took to Twitter to share an adorable video of her dancing with near radiation machine.

Jamil said that cancer does not have to only be a frightening and painful journey.

“It has its moments of healing, of strength and grit…because us cancer patients, survivors, carry that grit inside us,” said Jamil. “All of us carry it inside us. It takes something or the other to unlock it.”

Meet my radiation machine 💚#Cancer doesn’t have to be ONLY a frightening lonely journey of pain. It can also be full of healing, nurturing, new friends and some dance! Especially if there is #Abba playing somewhere!#CancerNinja pic.twitter.com/c9B9jwpI36 — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) August 21, 2020

She remarked that she always love dancing and said that people should not stop dancing.

“The trees dance the hardest during a storm,” said Jamil.

The actor is currently in the UK for her treatment. She was diagnosed with breast cancer back in March and has been keeping fans updated with her health via social media.