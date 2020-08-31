Monday, August 31, 2020  | 11 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Momal Sheikh, husband welcome a baby girl

Posted: Aug 31, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Momal Sheikh, husband welcome a baby girl

Photo: Instagram

Actor Momal Sheikh, the daughter of Javed Sheikh, and her husband Nader Nawaz have been blessed with a baby girl.

Sheikh, Nawaz and their son Ibrahim welcomed their new bundle of joy on August 20.

“By the grace of Allah, I am proud to announce an addition to the Nawaz/Sheikh family! Please welcome my baby sister, Alyeha Nader Nawaz, born on 20.08.20 Please keep my family in your prayers,” reads the post on Sheikh’s Instagram by newborn’s proud and super excited brother Ibrahim.

Saba Faisal, Sunita Marshall, Mansha Pasha, Sarwat Gillani, Sanam Jung, Ushna Shah and Mahira Khan all congratulated Sheikh on the new arrival by commenting on her post.

Sheikh tied the knot with Nawaz in 2012.

On the work front, Momal is gracing the screen in HUM TV drama Mushk along with Imran Ashraf and Urwa Hocane. Her famous works in serials are Yeh Zindagi Hai in 2008 and Mirat Ul Uroos in 2013.  She made her Bollywood film debut with Happy Bhaag Jayegi.

Momal Sheikh
 
Tell us what you think:

