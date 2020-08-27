Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mohsin Abbas Haider, Nazish Jahangir pair up for project

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Mohsin Abbas Haider, Nazish Jahangir pair up for project

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Mohsin Abbas Haider and Nazish Jahangir paired up for an upcoming project.

Confirming the news, director Sohail Javed shared a picture with Haider and Jahangir on Facebook, followed by Haider sharing it on his Instagram account.

Titled Ghamandi, the approaching serial is a family drama produced by Adnan Siddiqui.

Earlier, the Baaji actor was found guilty of threatening his wife. Fatima Sohail had accused Haider of beating her up and cheating on her in a Facebook post last year.

She then filed a case against him for threatening to kill her and siphoning Rs5 million from her father. She had claimed that he had assaulted her when she asked him to pay it back.

She said that Haider had been beating, abusing, and assaulting her since they tied the knot in 2015.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mohsin Abbas Haider Nazish Jahangir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mohsin Abbas Haider, Nazish Jahangir, Mohsin Abbas Haider wife, controversy
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Netflix apologises for artwork accused of sexualising young girls
Netflix apologises for artwork accused of sexualising young girls
Mehwish Hayat reacts to allegations of being Dawood Ibrahim's partner
Mehwish Hayat reacts to allegations of being Dawood Ibrahim’s partner
Atiqa Odho acquitted in alcohol possession case
Atiqa Odho acquitted in alcohol possession case
Qabool case: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed exempted from court
Qabool case: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed exempted from court
Here is when Amazon Prime series Mirzapur 2 is releasing
Here is when Amazon Prime series Mirzapur 2 is releasing
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar celebrate first anniversary with son
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar celebrate first anniversary with son
Asim Abbasi's Churails just dropped its title track
Asim Abbasi’s Churails just dropped its title track
Agha Ali apologises to Neelam Muneer for mimicking Pashto accent
Agha Ali apologises to Neelam Muneer for mimicking Pashto accent
Sadaf Kanwal wishes 'darling soulmate' on his birthday
Sadaf Kanwal wishes ‘darling soulmate’ on his birthday
Atiqa Odho also wants Pyaar Kay Sadqay Season 2
Atiqa Odho also wants Pyaar Kay Sadqay Season 2
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.