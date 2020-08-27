Mohsin Abbas Haider, Nazish Jahangir pair up for project

Mohsin Abbas Haider and Nazish Jahangir paired up for an upcoming project.

Confirming the news, director Sohail Javed shared a picture with Haider and Jahangir on Facebook, followed by Haider sharing it on his Instagram account.

Titled Ghamandi, the approaching serial is a family drama produced by Adnan Siddiqui.

Earlier, the Baaji actor was found guilty of threatening his wife. Fatima Sohail had accused Haider of beating her up and cheating on her in a Facebook post last year.

She then filed a case against him for threatening to kill her and siphoning Rs5 million from her father. She had claimed that he had assaulted her when she asked him to pay it back.

She said that Haider had been beating, abusing, and assaulting her since they tied the knot in 2015.