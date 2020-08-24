Here is when Amazon Prime series Mirzapur 2 is releasing

Mark your calendars! The second season of the much-awaited series Mirzapur will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23.

Sharing the release date announcement on Twitter, Mirzapur producer Ritesh Sidhwani revealed the teaser of the second season.

The Mirzapur 2 cast recently completed dubbing for the web series. Fazal shared a picture along with his co-stars Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur and a few others from the production team.

The web series was scheduled to begin streaming earlier this year, it got pushed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

The second season of the much-awaited series will see Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi.

Mirzapur, a crime drama set in the badlands of Uttar Pradesh, was well received when it was released in 2018.