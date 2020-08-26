Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat reacts to allegations of being Dawood Ibrahim’s partner

Posted: Aug 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat reacts to allegations of being Dawood Ibrahim’s partner

Photo: @MehwishHayat/Twitter

Actor Mehwish Hayat feels that the “unfounded accusations” made by Indian media outlets that she’s in a relationship with gangster Dawood Ibrahim aren’t even worthy of a clarification.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the actor slammed “gutter journalism” of the Indian media, who she believes wants to keep her from speaking about the Kashmir issue by spreading lies about her.

Hayat said she would keep calling Bollywood out for its hypocrisy on India-occupied Kashmir.

She, however, joked that she wouldn’t mind if her name is linked with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the future.

Hayat response came after India’s Zee News broadcast multiple reports claiming that Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi and the gangster is in a relationship with Hayat.

It even went on to say that the gangster is upset that the Indian media was “exposing his relationship”. Needless to say that the reports were not attributed to any source.

