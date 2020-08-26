Mehwish Hayat reacts to allegations of being Dawood Ibrahim’s partner

Actor Mehwish Hayat feels that the “unfounded accusations” made by Indian media outlets that she’s in a relationship with gangster Dawood Ibrahim aren’t even worthy of a clarification.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the actor slammed “gutter journalism” of the Indian media, who she believes wants to keep her from speaking about the Kashmir issue by spreading lies about her.

Hayat said she would keep calling Bollywood out for its hypocrisy on India-occupied Kashmir.

I will not give credence to the unfounded accusations being made about me in some Indian media by issuing a statement. I know exactly what their agenda is & why they’re doing this. All I will say to them is that this kind of gutter journalism will not shut me up. I will … 1/2 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 26, 2020

She, however, joked that she wouldn’t mind if her name is linked with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the future.

Hayat response came after India’s Zee News broadcast multiple reports claiming that Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi and the gangster is in a relationship with Hayat.

It even went on to say that the gangster is upset that the Indian media was “exposing his relationship”. Needless to say that the reports were not attributed to any source.