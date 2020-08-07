Friday, August 7, 2020  | 16 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan dreams with her eyes open

Photo: Instagram

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan shared her struggle with sleeping in a post on her social media. The only thing that made her sleep was her mother’s singing.

She poured her heart out in an Instagram post on Thursday by sharing her issue along with artwork by Abdal Mufti complimented with Kaavish band song’s Nindiya Re.

Khan said that she would wait for night to come so that everybody else would fall asleep and she would have the house all to herself.

“Ever since I was a child I’ve had a sleeping issue.. or at least that’s what I was told. All I remember is, waiting for the night to come so that everybody else would fall asleep and I would have the night all to myself,” said Khan.

Related: Mahira Khan opens up about beau Salim Karim

Ever since I was a child I’ve had a sleeping issue.. or at least that’s what I was told. All I remember is, waiting for the night to come so that everybody else would fall asleep and I would have the night all to myself. I used to dream with my eyes wide open – imagining God knows what all. Acting in a film, winning something in school, talking to the boy I had a crush on.. I would play out different scenarios every night. I can’t say I miss it.. because nothing really has changed ( except for the scenarios of course)! What I do miss, is my Ama singing to me when we were little. That used to put me to sleep right away.. P.S will be stealing more of your work for my stories @abdalmufti amazing art 🍂 @kaavishtheband 🧡

“I used to dream with my eyes wide open – imagining God knows what all.”

She remarked that she would play out different scenarios every night such as acting in a film, winning something in school or talking to the boy she had a crush on.

Sadly nothing has changed for Khan since her childhood and she still struggles with sleeplessness.

“What I do miss is my Ama singing to me when we were little. That used to put me to sleep right away,” she said.

Earlier, the starlet took to social media to announce that she is back on the set after being in quarantine for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared that it feels surreal to be back on set after so many months.

However, she remarked that she hated the new normal because she can’t eat while shooting anymore because of face masks.

RELATED STORIES

